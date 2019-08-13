Investigators solve mysterious deaths of Smith County miniature donkeys

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB), the law enforcement division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, solved the investigation into the mysterious deaths of miniature donkeys in Smith County.
On May 20, officers received a call from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office stating that a miniature donkey had been killed on a farm. The owners reported that the donkey had been shot, which led to the investigation in conjunction with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
By June 1, three more miniature donkeys had been killed.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Article contains content that may be considered graphic for some.
During the night of July 3, surveillance equipment recorded three dogs attacking and killing a fifth miniature donkey. Experts then determined the death of all five donkeys was not the result of a gunshot, but rather from attacks by dogs.
“While this was an unfortunate incident, I am glad to know that the case has been solved, and I commend the efforts of Investigator Taylor and the Smith County Sherriff’s Office,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.
