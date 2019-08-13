Endangered missing child alert issued for 16-year-old missing from Oxford

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Sarah Perry of Oxford, Lafayette, MS.
She is described as a white female, five foot four inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with long sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve Oxford High School pullover with shorts.
She was last seen Tuesday, August 13, at about 9 a.m. in the Oxford High School area in Lafayette County.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sarah Perry contact Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.