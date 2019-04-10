Cordova teen indicted for killing couple, setting their apartment on fire

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Cordova teen is facing an indictment for the murders of a Memphis couple whose bodies were found in their burned apartment last year.
A grand jury indicted 19-year-old Aareon Berryman on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, two counts of drug possession and two counts of unlawful weapon possession.
On Feb. 22, 2018, police found the bodies of 34-year-old Brandon Allen and his wife, 33-year-old Regina Allen, in their smoldering apartment near Winchester and Clearbrook. Both were shot.
Investigators say Berryman robbed Allen, shot the couple, doused the apartment with lighter fluid, ignited it and ran. A police officer and an MLGW employee were at a nearby apartment on another matter when they heard someone shout “it’s a robbery” and saw Berryman leaving the victims’ apartment.
The officer and MLGW employee chased Berryman through the complex. When they caught him, prosecutors say Berryman had a handgun, an AR-15 pistol tucked into his waistband, several stolen cellphones, marijuana and other items.
When police asked Berryman if there was anyone inside the burning apartment, prosecutors say he replied that there were two people where he “left them.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.