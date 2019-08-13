Brandon police investigating death of 5-month-old child

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon police are looking into the Tuesday death of a 5-month-old child.
Police Chief William Thompson confirmed that the child was taken by ambulance to Merit Health in Brandon, but he said he couldn’t discuss where the child was brought in from.
The situation occurred some time before 10 a.m., Thompson said.
The child’s name has not been released, but Thompson said there is an open investigation into the death. Nonetheless, there does not seem to be any foul play involved at this point.
“We’re still in the very early stages of this investigation,” he said.
