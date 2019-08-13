ALERT DAY FORECAST: oppressive heat hits its peak Tuesday

TUESDAY: Expect another round of heat and humidity as the ridge remains parked over central Mississippi for yet another day. Highs will push their way into the upper 90s, feeling closer to 110°. A few showers and storms could bubble up with the afternoon heating.
WEDNESDAY: A front will slip southward into central Mississippi – kicking up a better chance for scattered showers and storms by the afternoon hours. While we won’t see a big drop in temperatures, humidity levels will begin to level off through the latter half of the day. Expect highs to still top out in the lower 90s. Storms will generally fizzle after sunset.
EXTENDED FORECAST: While the ridge retreats briefly, it will quickly re-assert itself into the latter half of the week. The heat will crank up yet again with highs pushing into the middle 90s, though the humidity levels will not be off the charts like the early week has featured.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
