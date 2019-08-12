24-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash on I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 24-year-old woman was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash on I-55 in Jackson.
According to Jackson police, the wreck happened just after 10:00 p.m.
Officers responded to I-55 southbound near Briarwood Drive for a wreck involving two vehicles and a motorcycle. They found an injured male and female on scene.
Officers later learned that both were on the motorcycle when it collided with the rear of one of the vehicles.
Both victims were thrown from the motorcycle and the female, who was the passenger, was then hit by a second vehicle.
Both were transported to an area hospital where the female victim passed away from her injuries, shortly after arriving. She is identified as 24 year-old, Hannah Hill.
The male victim was listed in stable condition.
No other parties involved were injured. No charges have been filed. This investigation is ongoing.
