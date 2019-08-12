One killed in 18-wheeler crash on I-20 near Bolton

MHP says it appears the driver fell asleep while driving.

One killed in 18-wheeler crash on I-20 near Bolton
18 wheeler flipped near Bolton; Source: WLBT
By Morgan Howard | August 12, 2019 at 6:46 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 7:47 AM

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler flipped and crashed on I-20 westbound near Bolton.

According to MHP’s Cpl. Stewart, the driver of the 18-wheeler died.

He/she has not yet been identified. MHP says it appears the driver fell asleep while driving. The truck was carrying produce.

It appears the truck crashed into the bridge and is flipped on it’s side in the median. The occupants of a red pick-up truck stopped to help and another vehicle hit them. Both drivers were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown right now.

Traffic is shut down in the eastbound lanes and down to one lane going westbound. MHP is on scene investigating and working to clear the crash.

UPDATE: One person killed in 18-wheeler accident

Please avoid this area if possible.

