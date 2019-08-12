One killed in 18-wheeler crash on I-20 near Bolton

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler flipped and crashed on I-20 westbound near Bolton.
According to MHP’s Cpl. Stewart, the driver of the 18-wheeler died.
He/she has not yet been identified. MHP says it appears the driver fell asleep while driving. The truck was carrying produce.
It appears the truck crashed into the bridge and is flipped on it’s side in the median. The occupants of a red pick-up truck stopped to help and another vehicle hit them. Both drivers were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown right now.
Traffic is shut down in the eastbound lanes and down to one lane going westbound. MHP is on scene investigating and working to clear the crash.
Please avoid this area if possible.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.