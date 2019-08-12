Terry Road bridge closure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a TRAFFIC ALERT that could affect your commute through South Jackson TODAY!
Repairs began on the Terry Road bridge located over Caney Creek near Mcluer Road and Dees Street in South Jackson early Monday morning.
City crews closed the bridge at 7 a.m. and it will remain closed until 7 p.m.
If this is part of your commute, you’ll need to take an alternate route.
Governor Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency last year due to the conditions of several bridges across the state.
Many of them were shutdown after failing a federal inspection.
The city will perform soil borings on the Terry Road bridge and North and Southbound traffic will be re-routed onto Frontage Road to the I-55 Savanna Street exit to get you back onto Terry Road.
Detour signs should be in place during the closure.
