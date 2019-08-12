Study: Mississippi is 2019′s worst state to have a baby

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WalletHub released its report Monday on 2019’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby.
To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness.
With 1 being the best, Mississippi ranked at number 51 on the list.
Having a Baby in Mississippi (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
- 51st – Infant Mortality Rate
- 51st – Rate of Low Birth-Weight
- 48th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita
- 44th – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita
- 43rd – Parental-Leave Policy Score
The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.