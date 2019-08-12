Schaefer leads Team USA to silver medal at Pan-Am Games

“I’m really proud of our team,” said Schaefer. “Our kids competed against some veteran players night in and night out who were pros. The age and experience differential were quite different some nights. I thought coach Suzy Merchant did a great job preparing our team for this event all throughout training camp. It’s always been a dream of mine to represent the USA in global competition as a coach, and I appreciate the opportunity Carol Callan and USA Basketball gave me. We were certainly disappointed in not winning gold. That’s the standard for our country, but our student-athletes left it all on the floor and competed to the very end against a very seasoned, veteran Brazil team. It was a great experience, and I am proud of our team.”