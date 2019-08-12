Pearl police searching for armed robbery suspect

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for robbing a convenience store July 28th.
According to police, a black male wearing a black baseball hat, white long sleeved shirt, black pants, and no shoes walked into the Marathon gas station on Pearson Rd. at 9:55 a.m.
He approached the register, pointed a gun at the clerk and stole money from the register before leaving the store.
The man was last seen walking towards Old Brandon Road headed west.
If anyone can help identify this individual, please contact Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000, email us at criminal.investigations@cityofpearl.com, or if you’d like to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or use your mobile device or computer.
