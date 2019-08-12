Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days in effect today and Tuesday. Excessive heat warning and Heat Advisories are in effect due to the heat and humidity making it feel about 110 degrees, not just today, but Tuesday as well. The highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 90s. Middle 90s are likely the rest of this week and this upcoming weekend. Partly sunny skies are likely with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, Wednesday may be a rainier day, because a disturbance will be sliding through the area. Regardless, stay shaded, hydrated and do not exert yourself in this dangerous heat. South wind at 5mph tonight and west at the same speeds Tuesday. Average high is 92 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 6:23am and the sunset is 7:47pm.