Mark Baker endorses Andy Taggart in Attorney General race

“I look forward to meeting Mark’s supporters on the campaign trail over the next two weeks, and to earning their confidence and votes on August 27. I had the privilege of seeing Mark and his family members very frequently on the campaign trail as he and I went head to head in this race, and I fully understand how he was able to earn the support of nearly 100,000 people around our state. He spoke to many of the very issues that are important to Karen and me, and we believe we have a compelling case to make to Mark’s supporters that I am now the best qualified candidate to serve as our state’s top law enforcement official and top lawyer,” Taggart concluded.