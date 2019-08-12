Jackson law firm offering reward for info on suspect who burglarized, vandalized offices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson law firm posted on social media offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect who burglarized their business.
According to the owners, Burns Associates was burglarized Friday evening around 10:20 p.m. They captured the suspect on surveillance cameras outside of the business.
Not only did the suspect steal laptops and other computer equipment, but he/she also doused every electronic device in bleach and sprayed the fire extinguisher on every inch of the business.
If you recognize this man, please contact Jackson police. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $500.
