Homeless shelter in Jackson keeping community cool during heat wave

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A homeless shelter in Jackson is keeping the community cool during a heat wave where feels like temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees.
The Stewpot is allowing anyone to come inside their facility to cool off. They are also handing out cooling towels courtesy of St. Alexis.
If you want to help, the Stewpot says they are always accepting donations of water.
They are also in need of hats and cooling towels.
Click here to find other ways to give.
