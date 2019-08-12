Flood Fest lures local country star, proceeds to benefit flood victims in the Delta

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Many items are being donated by Vicksburg businesses to be auctioned and raffled off during this weekend’s Flood Fest at Redwood Elementary.
The fundraiser aims to help those impacted by flooding in the Delta.
“It’s going to be huge," said Mary Landers, owner of the Levee Street Marketplace. “We’re going to have a pair of whiskey barrel men’s recliners, just all sorts of stuff. These local companies - even out of town companies - are donating services.”
Local casino’s like Waterview have donated gift baskets complete with a free hotel stay.
Tommy Parker, the event organizer said, “We’ve raised in excess of $30 thousand already. We’re hoping to equal that this Saturday night. So far we’ve paid rent, utilities and food. The dynamics are now shifting to we’re paying for building supplies, clean up related issues as this moves forward.”
The event will have food, entertainment and live music, including: William Michael Morgan, Scott Roads, Mississippi River Band, Ford Washington, Flying Solo, Ken Hudson, Shane Weens and more.
All proceeds from the event will be given to the United Way of Warren County, with proceeds distributed to flood victims. Hundreds of families are now facing costly repairs after the flood to get their lives back on track.
This event is designed to help them along the way.
“It’s a good family night of entertainment, cause it’s on school grounds," said Tommy Parker. "Obviously there will be no alcohol. We’re going to have law enforcement present. It’s a good family oriented event and for a great cause.”
This Saturday’s Flood Fest starts at 5:30 p.m. at Redwood Elementary School in Warren County. The cost for admission is $5.00.
There will be food, fun, and live music including a concert by Vicksburg native William Michael Morgan.
There will also be a showcase of vendors that will be free for the public starting at 1 p.m.
