Competency hearing for Zebulum James moved to September

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The competency hearing for Zebulum James, scheduled for Monday in Madison County, has been moved to September 3rd. The defense in the case is asking for additional documents.
Suzanne Hogan was killed at the Shell gas station on Watkins Drive in Jackson and a second woman, Kristy Lynn Mitchell, in Ridgeland as she walked from the Drury Inn to Logan’s Roadhouse just off Countyline Road.
Hogan had just moved to the area from New York City. Police say she was shot in the head while standing near the gas pumps.
Mitchell was from Excelsior Springs, Missouri and was in town on business and staying at the Drury Inn. She was shot and killed in the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot while walking from the hotel to the restaurant to get something to eat.
Shortly before she died, Mitchell was able to describe the suspect to police as a man with dreadlocks driving a blue Ford Mustang. Witnesses at the gas station where Hogan was killed gave a similar description of the suspect.
James was arrested shortly after at the Briarcliff South Apartments on Rainey Road. He is also accused of shooting at a Jatran bus, firing into a house and running over a man’s leg repeatedly with his car.
Family members say James was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia when he was 17-years-old, but was not taking his medication at the time of the shootings.
