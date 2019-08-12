City of Jackson to suspend curbside recycling collection program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will suspend the curbside recycling program effective September 1st. Residents should receive at least one more collection before or by August 31st.
Jackson is one of 300 cities across the United States that have recently suspended their curbside recycling program as the market demand for recycling materials has diminished drastically in recent months.
The Department of Public Works is working to find recycling collection alternatives for residents.
For residents who want to continue curbside recycling, they may contact any certified recycling hauler directly, including Environmentality Recycling Solutions and Allen Recycling.
For additional information about the curbside recycling cancellation, please contact the City of Jackson Solid Waste Division at 601-960-1193.
