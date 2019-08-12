Children affected by raids rally for change

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested nearly 680 undocumented immigrants. Sunday, many gathered to join hand in hand for the families impacted.
Mary Hicks grew up in Canton. She put together Sunday’s rally in hopes of shedding light on what the families here are left facing after the raids.
“We have support even though we have seen a lot of hate lately. There are so many people out here and this is what I wanted my kids to see today. There are people out here who care about you.”
Hicks says the goal for the rally... giving the kids a voice to make a change.
“This is a human issue this in not an immigration problem. Not privileged enough to be born in the USA so we are here attempting to survive. We just want everyone to understand. We aren’t here because we want to be here, but because we need to survive.”
“There’s a lot of kids who are here left alone with their parents gone and they don’t have that voice to be heard you know.”
Meanwhile, in a statement, ICE official Bryan Cox says, “Every child who had two parents arrested last week had at least one parent released within 24 hours due to humanitarian reasons.”
Wanting to set the record straight, ICE officials say, “Every person on the premises was treated exactly the same way and all persons were screened for immigration status.”
But Dulce Arce says she doesn't disagree with the mistreatment of her family members.
“A family means we are together and not split away no matter what. We should always be together no matter what the government or the politicians say. Everyone wants to be home as a family.”
The 18 year old comes from a family of immigrants and says regardless of your beliefs...
“Put yourself in our shoes. How would you feel if you came home and the people you love the most are gone? How would they feel?”
Of the 680 total arrests, 303 were released and 377 detained at facilities in Louisiana and Mississippi.
