ALERT DAY FORECAST: oppressive August heat hits its stride

EXTENDED FORECAST: The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down through the mid-portion of the upcoming work week – this will bring the temperatures back down to reality and rain chances will increase Wednesday, but the relief will be short lived. Highs will top out in the lower 90s Wednesday. The ridge will re-assert itself yet again – the heat will crank up yet again through the latter half of the week with highs pushing into the middle 90s.