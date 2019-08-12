ALERT DAY FORECAST: oppressive August heat hits its stride

MONDAY: An expansive ridge of high pressure will park over central Mississippi to start off the new work week. This will bring up the heat and take down the rain chances as we head back to work and school. Highs will push their way toward the upper 90s, feeling closer to 107-113°. Rain chances will come at a premium as the ridge suppresses storm development. Lows will only drop into the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Expect another round of heat and humidity as the ridge remains parked over central Mississippi for yet another day. Highs will push their way into the upper 90s, feeling closer to 107-113°. A few showers and storms could bubble up with the afternoon heating.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down through the mid-portion of the upcoming work week – this will bring the temperatures back down to reality and rain chances will increase Wednesday, but the relief will be short lived. Highs will top out in the lower 90s Wednesday. The ridge will re-assert itself yet again – the heat will crank up yet again through the latter half of the week with highs pushing into the middle 90s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
