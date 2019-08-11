Heat Increasing

Rain chances are decreasing as temperatures increase... Starting out in the 70s this morning with areas of Fog. Warming quickly and becoming just plain hot this afternoon as highs soar to the middle 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. A few spotty storms develop after lunch time, but nothing widespread; however, any storm that does pop up will be capable of producing heavy rain and frequent lightning. The heat continues as the work week begins with highs in the middle to upper 90s and heat index values between 105 and 110.