Free legal advice offered to families affect by ICE raids

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Under a tent on Fulton Street in Canton, an immigration attorney aimed to calm the fears of undocumented families, Saturday.
“We came to where we believe is an organic situation where the community would come out to. It’s a community that’s in terror, they’re very afraid," said Julie Contreras, chair of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
She and Jhon Antia, an immigration attorney, traveled from Chicago to Canton to open the clinic.
By midday, Antia consulted at least 50 people who were affected by the ICE raids or those who weren’t sure of what to do if ICE comes back.
“We’re educating them to know that they have the right to remain silent, the right to ask for an attorney and they have a right not to sign any documentation if they don’t have the appropriate legal representation,” said Contreras.
Along with free advice came free food and children’s books. Bersabel Castro said his friend was detained Wednesday and accompanied one as she received her consultation.
“We are timorous because of what happened but we are still moving forward,” he said.
Through the consultations, Contreras said she believes that some of the immigrants may have been processed incorrectly.
“So if I was detained and processed, I should be able to have documentation that I have signed in my hand when I leave that detention facility. That was not given to many of them, so they don’t even know their A numbers or if they need to be in front of immigration and customs reporting with their ankle bracelets. or when they will be in court,” said Contreras.
