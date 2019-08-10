Vigil held for shooting victim found on Bradley Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - His death still fresh on their minds, friends and family gathered to remember Jurqwoine Cattenhead. The 19-year-old’s body was found on Bradley Street near Long Street in Jackson just four days ago, after had been shot to death.
In Friday night’s candlelight vigil, on the spot where Cattenhead’s body was found, there were pleas for an end to the violence plaguing the capital city.
His aunt Edna Banks said, “We’re hurting. This was unexpected. We’re saddened. But, on the other hand, we don’t want to retaliate. We don’t want the violence. We’re tired of the violence and we think that it needs to stop.”
After prayers for peace, there was a release of balloons of hope that no more young lives will be lost to violence.
So far, there have been no arrests in connection with Cattenhead’s death.
