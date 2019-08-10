Scattered Storms; Very Hot

Some temporary relief in the heat today due to an increase in clouds and scattered storms. Highs hold in the upper 80s, but still uncomfortable due to the humidity. Storms will increase throughout the day from the northwest. Even though it will not rain constantly, storms will be capable of producing of gusty wind, downpours, and frequent lightning. Oppressive heat returns Sunday into next week as highs soar to the middle and upper 90s with heat index values well over 100 degrees.