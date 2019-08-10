Pearl police take large amount of crystal meth off streets in traffic stop

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl police officers took a large amount of crystal meth off the street and made two arrests during a traffic stop on Friday.
Officers Chase Elam and Matt Franklin stopped a vehicle for seatbelt violations as it exited Interstate 20 onto Pearson Road. During the traffic stop, Officer Elam noticed nervous behavior from the two occupants.
Officers were denied access after asking for consent to search the vehicle, leading to a Richland police officer with a K-9 being called to the scene. The K-9 alerted on the vehicle and officers then located 57 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 21 doses of Adderall, nearly two grams of marijuana, packaging material, a scale and $6,250 in cash.
Thirty-four-year-old Gary Layton from Brandon and 37-year-old Jill Martin from Hammond, Lousiana, are now charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana. They’re both being held at the Rankin County Detention Center on a $201,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.