One treated for smoke inhalation after house fire on Nakoma Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police received report of a house with fire coming from the kitchen area of the home located in the 700 block of Nakoma Drive.
According to Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, firefighters arrived on scene at 8:37 p.m. They entered the home with a hose line and conducted a quick primary search. The search was reported all clear, with the fire out by 08:55.
One person was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation
There is no official cause of the fire known at this time.
