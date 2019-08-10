Nude man’s body discovered by fishermen in Flowood lake

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A nude white male’s body was found by two fishermen in Crystal Lake around 9:46 Saturday morning.
“We have several officers in the area looking for anything. Trying to find clues, clothes, a campsite. Anything that we can use to identify the man that we found,” said Sergeant Adam Nelson with the Flowood Police Department.
Authorities are now awaiting an autopsy and searching missing person reports.
“Hopefully we can have the white male identified in the next few days,” added Nelson.
As of now, foul play is not suspected.
