Drew Brees sits in preseason opener, Saints lose to the Vikings
Drew Brees is sitting out the Saints-Vikings game. Teddy Bridgewater got the start.
By Garland Gillen | August 9, 2019 at 8:57 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 11:09 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees didn’t suit up against the Vikings, so it was “Teddy Time” for the Saints. Teddy Bridgewater started in place of No. 9, and delivered a touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Bridgewater connected with tight end Dan Arnold for an 18-yard touchdown. The Saints missed on their two-point conversion. The Black and Gold trailed Minnesota, 14-12, at half.

Bridgewater finished 14-of-19 passing, for 134 yards.

The second half didn’t improve for the Saints. New Orleans lost their preseason opener, 34-25.

Taysom Hill also threw a touchdown pass for the Saints finding Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a 33-yard touchdown.

Hill totaled 8-of-14 passing, 80 yards, and an interception.

The Vikings scored two touchdowns in the first two frames. Kirk Cousins connected with Alexander Mattison for a 1-yard score, and Sean Mannion found Olabisi Johnson for an 18-yard connection.

In the second half, Nate Meadors returned an interception for a 30-yard score, and found the end zone on a Mike Boone 64-yard rushing TD.

Wil Lutz nailed two field goals in the first half, from 27 and 52 yards.

Only three starters didn’t suit up for the Saints tonight: Brees, Defensive end Cam Jordan, and left guard Andrus Peat.

Even though he didn’t play tonight, Brees still delivered his pregame speech.

VIDEO: Brees fires up his teammates with his pregame speech

