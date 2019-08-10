Drew Brees sits in preseason opener, Saints lose to the Vikings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees didn’t suit up against the Vikings, so it was “Teddy Time” for the Saints. Teddy Bridgewater started in place of No. 9, and delivered a touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Bridgewater connected with tight end Dan Arnold for an 18-yard touchdown. The Saints missed on their two-point conversion. The Black and Gold trailed Minnesota, 14-12, at half.
Bridgewater finished 14-of-19 passing, for 134 yards.
The second half didn’t improve for the Saints. New Orleans lost their preseason opener, 34-25.
Taysom Hill also threw a touchdown pass for the Saints finding Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a 33-yard touchdown.
Hill totaled 8-of-14 passing, 80 yards, and an interception.
The Vikings scored two touchdowns in the first two frames. Kirk Cousins connected with Alexander Mattison for a 1-yard score, and Sean Mannion found Olabisi Johnson for an 18-yard connection.
In the second half, Nate Meadors returned an interception for a 30-yard score, and found the end zone on a Mike Boone 64-yard rushing TD.
Wil Lutz nailed two field goals in the first half, from 27 and 52 yards.
Only three starters didn’t suit up for the Saints tonight: Brees, Defensive end Cam Jordan, and left guard Andrus Peat.
Even though he didn’t play tonight, Brees still delivered his pregame speech.
