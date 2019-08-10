Community provides donations and relief for immigrant families in Forest

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Loads of supplies made their way to the Trinity Mission Center in Forest on Friday with the help of the community.
“I’m amazed at the support in this community and from everywhere. We’ve had calls from East to West Coast literally nonstop,” said Pastor Sheila Cumbest of Morton Methodist Church.
She teamed up with other community leaders to help the families struggling with the aftermath of Wednesday’s ICE raids. Some of the detained immigrants have been released, but even so, they are unable to work and provide for their loved ones.
The organizers said they want to be able to reach out to families in other cities, like Morton, to distribute the donations.
Food, diapers and other goods were stacking up fast as volunteers sorted through them. The overflow of supplies will soon be moved to another building located at 909 East Third Street in Forest.
The volunteers said that the immigrants have come by to pick up what the need, but others are still too shocked to leave their homes. Thus, volunteers have traveled to them hand over the donations.
“We’re also offering education and advocacy for those with legal questions on how to contact their family member, how to find their family member, and what are the best next steps," said Pastor Cumbest.
Smiling children played and ate warm meals outside of the church, although the pastor said they still trying to process what has happened.
“This is a long term process and we’re asking people to be patient, don’t forget about us, because this is a long term recovery kind of thing for some of these families,” said Pastor Cumbest.
As these families seek relief, community members like Tony Dorris said they will do their part to provide assistance.
“We are a part of the community as well and we just want to do our part to help out where we can and when we can,” said Dorris.
Here is list of items that are still needed:
- Mesca (corn meal)
- Dried black beans or pinto beans
- Rice
- Sugar
- Canned chicken
- Soft drinks; juice
- Vegetable oil
- Dry milk
- Snack food
- Diapers in large sizes; wipes
- Laundry detergent; cleaning supplies
- Paper towels; toilet tissue
- Shampoo; soap
- Toothpaste
