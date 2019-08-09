Weekend weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat advisory expires at 7pm this evening, but more heat advisories can be expected over the coming days. A few showers tonight will quietly go away after sunset. Saturday should bring us more stormy weather, which will cut the temperatures by a few degrees. Highs will only be around 90. Sunday will bring more sunshine, but still the threat of some showers. Highs will be well into the 90s. While overnight lows will stay in the middle to high 70s this weekend and into next week, the daytime highs will reach the middle and upper 90s next week, possibly on multiple days. The humidity will make it feel more like 110 degrees in the afternoons and evenings. There will still be a few isolated showers on a daily basis. The tropics remain quiet for now. South wind tonight at 5mph and west at the same speed Saturday, but higher gusts are likely near storms. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 6:21am and the sunset is 7:50pm.