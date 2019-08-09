Vicksburg’s water treatment plant named best in Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg received the 2019 Water Treatment Plant of the Year Award from the American Water Works Associaton.
Overall water quality, plant improvements, energy efficiency and regulatory conformance were cited as criteria for the selection.
“Vicksburg residents are benefiting from this administration’s decision to contract out our water treatment operations," said Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. “This recognition speaks volumes for the direction we’re headed in the City of Vicksburg.”
The Board of Mayor of Alderman hired a company called ESG Operations, Inc. in 2016 to manager and operate the city’s water treatment plant on Haining Road.
For the past 5 years, the plant has received a 5-star rating from the state Department of Health for the past three years and has been in 100% compliance with all regulatory agencies.
