Vicksburg fugitive wanted for drive-by shooting arrested in Ohio

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is behind bars after a shooting that left a man injured in April.
Vicksburg Police have arrested and charged a fugitive, 20-year-old Tony Dewayne Smoots Jr. with aggravated assault and a drive by shooting.
Warrants were issued for Smoots after the shooting on April 19, 2019.
Smoots left the state after the shooting and was arrested later in Comanche, Oklahoma on June 30, 2019 after a traffic stop.
He signed his waiver of extradition and was transported to Vicksburg by Prisoner Transport Services to face charges.
Smoots appeared today August 9, 2019 in the Vicksburg Municipal Court before Judge Angela Carpenter where his bond was set at $300,000.
He was transported to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department pending the next Grand Jury.
