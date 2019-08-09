Trump: Mississippi immigration raids “serve as very good deterrent”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - President Donald Trump on Friday defended recent, large-scale raids by ICE and Homeland Security officials saying they served as a “very good deterrent” to those wanting to enter the county illegally.
ICE raids took place Wednesday morning at seven locations across Mississippi and 680 people were detained in the largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in the nation’s history.
271 of those detained in immigration raids around the state have been sent home according to a spokesman from Homeland Security Investigation.
Outside the White House, President Trump spoke on the raids with reporters saying,“...and when people see what they saw (earlier this week), and like they will see for a long time, they know that they’re not staying here.”
“I want people to know that if they come into the United States illegally, they’re getting out,” Trump said Friday. “They’re going to be brought out.”
Jackson mayor Chokwe Lumumba spoke with CNN’s Kate Bolduan and said the raids show an “absence of humanity”.
“We have a responsibility to speak out when we see these dehumanizing acts,” added Lumumba.
One of the questions many of are asking surround concerns about the fate of the children of those detained in Wednesday’s ICE raids.
An ICE spokesperson said that everyone arrested in Wednesday’s raids were given access to cell phones at a processing center for the purpose of making arrangements for the care of their children.
The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services has been flooded with calls but none of them were from the federal government.
“We were never notified," noted MDCPS Communications Director Lea Anne Brandon. "We have yet to be notified from the government that they wanted our participation a part of this.”
MDCPS put their emergency protocol in place but at this time none of their resources have been requested and no child connected to the raids has been placed in custody by the agency.
CPS is now providing translators to help those involved in the raids.
The translators are being provided to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton. The faith based group is providing emergency response and assistance to the immigrant community and to detainee families.
Individuals and groups offering assistance for families should go to the MDCPS website and click on the “Report Child Abuse” button.
