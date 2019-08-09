Southern Miss deep at wide receiver

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss first-year offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner joined the Golden Eagles at a peak time for the wide receiver group.
Preseason All-Conference USA receiver Quez Watkins returns for his junior season after leading USM with 72 catches for 889 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Just behind Watkins was Biloxi native Tim Jones who caught 42 passes for 508 yards. All told, The Eagles return six players who hauled in at least 24 passes last year and seven players who caught touchdowns.
"There's seven, eight guys right there that are all battling,” said USM head coach Jay Hopson. “And we know Quez had a great year last year but we also know that we have a bunch of good players at that position that are all battling and they're all fighting it out right now."
“A lot of good depth and guys that we can roll out there in twos and threes,” said USM junior quarterback Jack Abraham. “We’ve got a lot of good talent. Kind of makes my job easier because I got a lot of good playmakers out there that I can trust. My job is to just spread the ball around and give those guys a shot to make some plays.”
