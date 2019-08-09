Siwell Road residents claim dirt mining operation ruining their home life

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Hinds County residents are fed up with what they’re calling a dirt mining operation right next to their homes, creating a nuisance from morning until night.
The property owner denies the allegations and said he is a land developer with permits to do work on his land.
"I shouldn't have to live shut in my house," said a frustrated Irish Patrick Williams.
She said there is a dirt mining operation next door to her Siwell Road home in Hinds county.
For a year and a half Patrick Williams said there has been constant noise from trucks hauling dirt in and out, digging and damage to the roadway.
Patrick Williams and her husband Michael’s quality of life has diminished.
"We don't sit on out on our back porch anymore," said Patrick Williams. "We don't utilize our deck anymore, and it's a nuisance. I don't care what he's doing, but it shouldn't infringe on his neighbors".
"I did all that myself," said James Orey who owns the property in question.
Orey showed us around but declined to do an on camera interview.
The land developer said he bought the property over a year ago to create a pond and eventually build a house.
Orey said he cleared the land and is building a road to connect to an adjacent subdivision.
The area is zoned R-2.
Williams and residents attending a county planning meeting said elected officials did not notify residents of the DEQ permit that she found on line allowing Orey to mine of 3.5 acres with a general expiration date of March 2023.
Henrietta Martin lives across the street from Orey's property.
She is concerned about the truck traffic now that school has started.
“We have trucks that come in back to back,” said Martin. “Those trucks when he’s digging over there, they’re going in back to back and several accidents have almost happened."
Martin is also tired of the dirt kicked up by the trucks that drifts across Siwell Road and coats her home in dust.
"We don't know when they'll be finished, and really it's being used as a pit and that's his way of living. That's his job, " added the more than 40 year property owner.
"In a few weeks we'll be finished, and that's the explanation that we get every time we ask," added Patrick Williams.
Hinds County District 4 Supervisor Mike Morgan said Orey has a permit to build a lake on the property.
"We received a complaint earlier in the summer and our compliance director visited the site and confirmed that the property owner was indeed building a lake. The last time somebody from the county spoke with him, he said he would be done in early to mid-August, so hopefully the noise will be over soon. I will ask somebody from our zoning department to contact Mr. Orey for an update," Morgan responded.
Meanwhile residents said they anxiously await the completion of the work and end of the noise.
