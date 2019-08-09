Recreational boating, fishing ban lifted around Eagle Lake

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After months of flooding, the Mississippi River has receded to a stage that will allow recreational boating and fishing activity to resume on the tributaries, lakes and other backwaters of the river except for Eagle Lake. That word from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.
The restriction remains in place for Eagle Lake and no boating or fishing activity will be allowed until sufficient clean-up is completed, and infrastructure is deemed safe.
The Mississippi River crested at Vicksburg March 10 at 51.47 feet, nearly eight and a half feet above flood stage.
The high water flooded more than half a million acres in the river’s lower delta.
