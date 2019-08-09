Ole Miss adding eight student party decks for football

“As we have all seen firsthand at The Pavilion and Swayze Field, as well as throughout our fan research, the ability to socialize with friends is crucial to our students’ gameday experience, and the new party decks will provide a similar environment to those other venues,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss interim athletics director. “There is no question that our students are absolutely critical to creating a home field advantage at the Vaught, and we look forward to giving them an experience that makes them want to get there early and stay until the end.”