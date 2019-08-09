Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services offers help to families impacted by ICE Raids

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is now providing translators to help those involved in the ICE Raids.
The translators are being provided to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton. The faith based group is providing emergency response and assistance to the immigrant community and to detainee families.
ICE raids took place Wednesday morning at seven locations across Mississippi and 680 people were detained in the largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in the nation’s history.
271 of those detained in immigration raids around the state have been sent home according to a spokesman from Homeland Security Investigation.
CPS does not have any firm numbers or estimates on how many children have been affected by this week’s raids. The agency is visiting all schools where detainee’s children may be attending. School attendance numbers for Hispanic children Thursday and Friday continues to be significantly less than prior to the raid.
Beginning Monday, CPS workers will be posting and circulating fliers in English and Spanish with contact phone numbers for detainee families who need assistance. CPS will connect these families with local/state resources and volunteer organizations.
Individuals and groups offering assistance for families should go to the MDCPS website and click on the “Report Child Abuse” button. You can provide contact information and describe the type of assistance you would like to provide. MDCPS will contact volunteers next week.
A list will also be posted on the MDCPS website of identified needs.
