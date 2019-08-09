Medline Industries, Inc., opening distribution operations in Southaven, creating 450 jobs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medline Industries, Inc., a healthcare business that manufactures and distributes medical supplies, is locating distribution operations in Southaven. The project is a $46-million corporate investment and will bring 450 new jobs to North Mississippi.
“Medline’s investment in the Southaven community and the creation of hundreds of new jobs marks the beginning of a long-lasting business partnership with the state of Mississippi and a long-term commitment to the people of DeSoto County,” Governor Phil Bryant said.
According to a press release, a portion of the new jobs will be filled by Medline’s existing employees at its Memphis location, with a large number of jobs being created for Mississippi residents.
“We are looking forward to being an active part of the Southaven community,“ said Dmitry Dukhan, vice president of Real Estate Operations for Medline. “It‘s an ideal location for a distribution hub for our larger Mid-South distribution territory and enables us to expand our presence as a local employer. We are grateful to all of the people and officials in Southaven, the county of DeSoto and the state of Mississippi who have recognized the potential of this project for both local residents and healthcare throughout the region.“
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for equipment relocation and infrastructure needs, including the extensions of a potable water line and an access road. The city of Southaven and DeSoto County are providing assistance for the project, as well.
“Medline’s strategic decision to locate in Mississippi demonstrates to global health care leaders that Mississippi is the place where you can achieve your goals,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We are grateful for the teamwork of the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, Mayor Darren Musselwhite and the city of Southaven, DeSoto County and Sen. Kevin Blackwell, which, along with MDA, was instrumental in bringing 450 new careers to the people of North Mississippi.”
Medline plans to begin operations in Southaven in early 2021.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.