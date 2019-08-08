Mardi Gras next year could cost more because of U.S./China trade talks

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that Mardi Gras is less than six months away, Gulf Coast krewes are well into planning for the revelry. With the threat of tariffs on goods from China, some coastal organizations are paying close attention to prices.
“Right now there’s no effects whatsoever. This has been discussed for about a year now with our vendors. They’ve made us aware that potentially this could happen and if it would, of course, the price would be passed along to the krewe. But, even speaking with our vendor today there have been no such actions taken yet," said Gerald Everett, President of the Krewe of Neptune.
Most of what Everett’s krewe throws in the parades comes from China.
“All of our beads, novelty items that you see thrown from the floats, bouncing balls, anything that lights up, medallion beads, they all come from China," Everett said.
These tariffs would by no means sideline #NeptuneSaturday, Everett said, but could potentially have a negative impact to the bottom line.
“Based upon what we purchased last year, I would say this year for Mardi Gras, you would look, if it’s ten percent that’s tacked on, you’re probably looking at an additional $10,000-15,000 on top of what we already spent," Everett told WLOX.
Everett doesn’t expect these tariffs, whether they happen or not, to rain on Neptune’s parade.
“We pride ourselves in bigger throws, longer beads, bigger beads," Everett said. “We encourage our members to get as much as they can. We also make sure that our floats are stacked enough where there’s many riders on each one of them. Than means more throws coming off of each float."
Most krewes and suppliers on the Coast aren’t affected because they’ve already purchased their throws for the upcoming season. However, next year could be another story.
There’s still plenty of time to get ready for Mardi Gras. Next year, Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 25.
