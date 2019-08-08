Manhunt continues in Wayne County after armed standoff

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who engaged in an armed standoff with several law enforcement agencies Thursday.
Sheriff Jody Ashley said Jon Wiley Welford is believed to be armed and in a wooded area near the Strengthford community in Wayne County.
Ashley said there is a heavy law enforcement presence, and they are working to find Welford. Ashley added the Jones County Sheriff’s Office has its armored vehicles on the scene with multiple agencies still assisting.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, three Jones County Sheriff’s Office Armored Rescue Vehicles were used to move MHP SWAT, JCSO SWAT team members, and tactical medics around the property multiple times throughout the day and night.
Officials said Welford had already fired an assault rifle at a JCSO drone operating in the area, and threatened to kill any law enforcement officers he encountered.
The standoff started after deputies responded to a domestic situation at a home around 8 a.m. Thursday. Ashley said when deputies got to the scene, a man started threatening to shoot them, so the deputies backed away and set up a perimeter.
According to Ashley, Welford did fire shots at the law enforcement drone, but no injuries have been reported. The sheriff added that some neighbors in the area were evacuated for safety.
Law enforcement cleared the home Thursday evening and discovered that Welford was no longer there, according to Ashley. The sheriff’s department set up a perimeter around the wooded area Welford is believed to be in to keep him contained.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Jones County and Perry County sheriff’s departments, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.