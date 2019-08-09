Lace up your blades! Indoor ice skating rink coming to the Mississippi State Fair!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lace-up those skates because it’s going to be like Christmas in October!
Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Gipson announced the 2019 Mississippi State Fair will feature an indoor ice skating rink. This year, fairgoers can ride the Ferris wheel and then head inside the Mississippi Coliseum to ice skate.
“I am so glad to have an ice skating rink as an attraction for the first time in recent memory at the Mississippi State Fair,” said Commissioner Gipson. “This is a great opportunity for families and their children and grandchildren to cool off for a bit in between the many rides and attractions found along the Midway.”
The Magic Ice USA company out of Miami, Florida, will be in charge of constructing, managing and operating the rink. The ice skating rink will feature 8,000 sq. feet of real ice inside the coliseum. Along with the rink, there will be over 15,000 sq. feet of seating, concessions, and stations for changing skates.
