Jury reaches verdict in Lidarius Dixon murder trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A verdict has been reached in the trial of Lidirius Dixon that took place this week.
According to Judge Adrienne Wooten’s clerk Chaz Mangum, Dixon was found not guilty of capital murder on count one, not guilty of attempted armed robbery on count two and guilty of conspiracy to commit armed robbery on count three.
Dixon is one of three men charged in the August 2017 shooting death of 23-year-old Chelsie Kirschten at a stop light near downtown Jackson.
In his testimony during day two of his trial on Tuesday, Dixon said he was with friends as they were gambling before Nicholas Coats said he wanted to rob someone back in 2017.
Coats then allegedly left to get a gun with Dixon, and 22-year-old Jushun Paige in the car, that was later involved in the deadly shooting of 23 year-old Kirschten.
Dixon claimed he was in the backseat while Coats drove the car and Paige sat in the passenger seat.
He later explained how Paige got out of the car and shot into Kirschten’s car window while she sitting at a red light on Fortification Street.
Dixon denies shooting the gun or helping to plan the robbery.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.