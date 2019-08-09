JMAA Board of Commissioners appoint Darion Warren as the new Interim Chief Executive Officer

“JMAA is moving forward. We have an established strategic plan that is solid and is our foundation for continued organizational growth and economic development. The dedication and purity of heart shown in Darion’s work ethic to help us build upon that foundation is noteworthy,” stated Chairwoman LaWanda D. Harris, JMAA Board of Commissioners. “His skills and evidence of progression both within the organization and the community is just what we need to push our efforts to the next level. It gives us great honor to utilize his talents as the Interim CEO for JMAA.”