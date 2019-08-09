JMAA Board of Commissioners appoint Darion Warren as the new Interim Chief Executive Officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Board of Commissioners has officially appointed Darion Warren, CFM as the new Interim CEO.
Darion began working for JMAA in August of 2016.
His “take ownership” outlook has been extremely instrumental in the continuous improvements at both Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) and Hawkins Field (General Aviation) Airport (HKS).
As Director of Capital Programming, he was responsible for overseeing and directing the planning, design, and construction of Capital Improvement Program projects in support of the JMAA Strategic Plan 2021. This included forecasting a 5-year Capital Improvement Program for implementation.
As the Chief Operating Officer for the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, Darion assisted the CEO in the day-to-day administration of the airport while overseeing the work of the Operations Department to include Airport Operations, Capital Programming, Custodial Services, Hawkins Field Airport, Maintenance, and the JMAA Police Department.
During his tenure, Darion has exceeded expectations in accomplishing significant goals directly tied to the JMAA Strategic Plan 2021 such as:
- Assisting with the approval of $8.8 million dollars in PFC funding to be used for various capital improvement projects at JAN.
- Receiving over $8.2 million dollars in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) Funding for capital improvement projects at JAN and HKS.
- Overseeing the completion of multiple capital improvement projects such as the HKS South Apron Rehabilitation, JAN Roadway Signage Improvements, JAN Terminal Upgrades, JAN Restroom Improvements, HKS Runway 11/29 Rehabilitation Project, JAN Upper Roadway Improvements, and JAN Concession Facility Improvements.
- Overseeing the completion of a Land Use Development Plan for the 800 acres of undeveloped JMAA property along the Jackson Metro Aeroplex (East Metro Corridor).
- Overseeing the completion of a Land Use Development Plan for Hawkins Field to assist in efforts to reinvigorate the airport with a renewed focus.
“JMAA is moving forward. We have an established strategic plan that is solid and is our foundation for continued organizational growth and economic development. The dedication and purity of heart shown in Darion’s work ethic to help us build upon that foundation is noteworthy,” stated Chairwoman LaWanda D. Harris, JMAA Board of Commissioners. “His skills and evidence of progression both within the organization and the community is just what we need to push our efforts to the next level. It gives us great honor to utilize his talents as the Interim CEO for JMAA.”
As the rigorous search for a permanent CEO continues, the JMAA Board of Commissioners has employed a national company to lead in the recruitment process.
