Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people with the last name Green or Greene

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WDBJ) -Are you a Green or a Greene? If so, you're in luck! Frontier Airlines is running a promotion that allows people to fly for free this month.
Frontier Airlines is running a promotion titled 'Green Week.' For eligibility, you have to legally confirm your last name as a Green Greene -- only immediate family members, sorry extended family.
Then, book a flight that departs between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 13, then the flight company will refund your trip.
For more information on the promotion, check here.
According to the Frontier Airline website, the company is apart of a six year initiative to make their flights more ‘green.’
