First Alert Forecast: steamy weekend ahead of oppressive heat

FRIDAY: A few disturbances will attempt to work their way into the region through the latter half of the week bringing better chances for scattered showers and storms. Expect highs to top out in the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will likely still run closer to 105° through the peak heating of the day.
WEEKEND PLANNER: As the ridge of high pressure begins to assert itself over central Mississippi – the leading edge will bring a few disturbances Saturday that will help to increase scattered shower and storm activity. With that, temperatures will ease back to ‘near-normal’ levels Saturday- in the lower 90s. Middle 90s re-emerge by Sunday afternoon with feels like temperatures approaching 110°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: As the ridge moves overhead into early next week – expect highs to work their way into the upper 90s with feels like temperatures push past 110° by Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will come at a premium. The ridge will begin to break down slowly by the middle to latter parts of next week, bringing back rain chances to the region.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.