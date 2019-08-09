Bennie Thompson expresses outrage, requests information on recent immigration enforcement actions in Miss.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, the Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, was one of three representatives who sent a letter to the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security on Friday, expressing their outrage on the ICE raids and requesting documents and a briefing to investigate the recent coordinated immigration enforcement actions, resulting in the arrest of 680 people in Mississippi.
“Given that these arrests were purportedly the result of a year-long investigation, it is extremely concerning that ICE seems to have ignored its own guidelines to minimize the impact on children and the broader community when it planned this raid,” said Thompson.
Koch Foods, a company that owned several plants targeted in the enforcement actions, does not appear to have faced any immigration-related charges or penalties. It’s unclear whether any of the owners or managers of these worksites will face charges or penalties in connection with these enforcement actions.
