Attorney Carlos Tanner says Courtney Rainey is not guilty in Canton voter fraud case

Rainey’s attorney says she faces more trials

Courtney Rainey is being held at the Madison County Detention Center. Her attorney says he is working on her release from jail.
By Maggie Wade | August 8, 2019 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 9:52 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The attorney for Courtney Rainey says she still faces more trials in the Canton Voter fraud case.

Carlos Tanner says he is working now to have Courtney Rainey released from jail. (Source: WLBT)
Carlos Tanner says Rainey is not guilty of what she is accused of. Juries were hung on voter fraud charges, she received a guilty verdict for witness intimidation and not guilty of conspiracy to commit voter fraud.

Tanner says Rainey was targeted when she ran for office. Rainey was taken into custody after the guilty verdict last week in her first trial. Tanner says he is working to have her released from jail.

Courtney Rainey was taken into custody after a guilty verdict for witness intimidation last week. (Source: WLBT)
Tanner said, “I think the deciding factor for the jury was the evidence. I mean the evidence came out of being, there was no evidence to convict her of the thing that she had been accused of. In both cases there was no evidence of any sort of voter fraud as far as what the witnesses testified about and I think the jury was really intent , intent on finding out what the truth was.”

Rainey is being held in the Madison County Detention Center. The judge has not said when he will sentence her on the witness intimidation conviction.

