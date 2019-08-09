Air Force airman from Jackson honored as one of the “12 Best”

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native now serving in the United States Air Force has been selected as one of the “12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.”
Senior Airman Justin Starks was chosen by an Air Force selection board based on his leadership, job performance, and personal achievements.
Starks is stationed at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C., as a firefighter, but he is currently deployed to Africa.
He and the eleven other honorees are now authorized to wear the “Outstanding Airman of the Year” ribbon with the bronze service star device on the ribbon. They are also authorized to wear the “Outstanding Airman of the Year” badge for one year.
Starks attended Lanier High School and is a 2015 graduate of Jackson State University.
