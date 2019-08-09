AARP Mississippi plans veterans town hall in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - AARP Mississippi is inviting all veterans in the area to attend the AARP Veterans Town Hall on Friday, August 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The free event will be held at the Jackson Revival Center, 4655 Terry Road, Jackson, MS 39212.
Veterans are invited to bring one guest, and lunch will be served.
According to the AARP, Mississippi is home to 200,748 veterans, the majority of whom are 65 or older.
Nearly 1 in 5 Mississippi vets has a service related disability, according to the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The goal of AARP Mississippi is to bring together veterans of all ages to discuss resources and answer one-on-one questions.
The event will feature information about care giving, financial security, fraud prevention and other topics important to veterans.
Representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs also will be available to answer questions.
With nearly 6 million AARP members who are veterans, AARP is committed to aiding them in the transition from successful military life to effective civilian life. AARP is working to become a go-to source for help and information for veterans and their families.
“We salute and honor everyone who has served our great country,” said AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq. “Whether it’s advocating on Capitol Hill or providing caregiving resources, we’re helping veterans face their unique challenges so they can discover their real possibilities.”
To RSVP, please call 1-877-926-8300. To learn more about how AARP aids veterans and their families, visit their website.
